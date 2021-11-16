First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $28.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $29.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $113.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $113.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.10 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

