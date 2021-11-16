First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Dana L. Huber acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FCAP stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of -0.04. First Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Capital by 64.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital in the second quarter worth $2,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Capital in the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

