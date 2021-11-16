First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Brokerages predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.65. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

