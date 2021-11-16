First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,226 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for about 2.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.86. 11,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,870. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $164.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

