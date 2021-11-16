First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 57.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.93.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

