First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 2.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,788,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

JCI stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $79.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

