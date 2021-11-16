First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $514,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.71. 16,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.03 and a 200 day moving average of $318.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $238.69 and a 1 year high of $372.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.