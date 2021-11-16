First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.28 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 4.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,912,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after buying an additional 67,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 22,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. 149,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,652,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

