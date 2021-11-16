First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.60 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 6.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $14,023,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

Shares of LOW traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

