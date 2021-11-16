First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,720 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 109,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,488. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

