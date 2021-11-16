First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 76,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,126. The company has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.