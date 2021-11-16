First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,225 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

