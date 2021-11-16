First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.26% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300,886 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 403,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDM remained flat at $$24.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

