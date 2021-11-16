First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 29,257 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,257 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 3.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 283,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

