First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,072 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 64,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

