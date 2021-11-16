First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,083. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

