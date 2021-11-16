First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.91. 16,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,156. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.