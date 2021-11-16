First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces — Dividend of $10.00

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 12,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,901. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $222.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

