First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHB. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. 358,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,345. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.