First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

First National has raised its dividend by 214.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of FXNC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $143.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First National has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First National from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

