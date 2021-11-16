First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.94

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.94 and traded as low as C$43.95. First National Financial shares last traded at C$44.58, with a volume of 60,766 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

