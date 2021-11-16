First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $219.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $222.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

