First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Head to Head Comparison

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.92% 17.17% 1.65% Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34%

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 1.05 $29.57 million $4.12 6.66 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.31 -$80.53 million $2.60 11.92

First Savings Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Savings Financial Group and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.73%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats First Savings Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.