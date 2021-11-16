First Trust Advisors LP Buys 159,739 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 496.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 159,739 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $7,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 277,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 220,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $3,188,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

