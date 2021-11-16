First Trust Advisors LP Buys 20,667 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.