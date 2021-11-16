First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.51 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,322,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.30. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

