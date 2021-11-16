First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of JELD-WEN worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after acquiring an additional 601,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of JELD opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,914,040 shares of company stock valued at $425,008,874. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.