First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Integer worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

