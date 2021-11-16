First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock worth $2,173,593 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

