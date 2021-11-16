First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of InterDigital worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $42,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

