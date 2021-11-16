First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.