First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 55,203 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 265.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $599.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

