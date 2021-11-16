First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.63% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $84,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,774,000.

FMB opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

