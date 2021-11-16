First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 191.4% from the October 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $60.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,626,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,864,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 14.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

