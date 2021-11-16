First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) shares rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36.

