Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.64

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. Research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $6,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

