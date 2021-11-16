Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.60. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

