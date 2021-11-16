FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $236.30

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $236.30 and last traded at $237.19, with a volume of 19275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.64.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.65.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

