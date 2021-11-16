FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 3,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,552. The company has a market cap of $51.31 million, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

In related news, Director James Douglas Allen bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,504 shares of company stock worth $74,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

