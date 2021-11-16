Flixxo (FLIXX) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $1,155.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

