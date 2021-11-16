FLO Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

