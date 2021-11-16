Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Tops $3.96 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.70 or 0.00021211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $244.24 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00094233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.96 or 1.00415172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.34 or 0.07048739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 311,855,353 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.