Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Trading Down 0.3%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $182.00 and last traded at $182.00. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.56.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

