Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.53

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.53 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 62686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.