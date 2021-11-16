Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $48,959.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00225717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

