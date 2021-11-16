Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) by 1,922.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Forian worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forian during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forian during the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Forian during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Forian during the second quarter valued at about $129,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of FORA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,000 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 9,002 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,380.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,546 shares of company stock worth $215,405.

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

