Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.34. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF comprises about 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 91.83% of Formidable ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

