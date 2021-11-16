Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 335.7% in October

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

