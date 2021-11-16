Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 335.7% in October

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

