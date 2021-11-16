Fortuna (FOTA) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $228,587.68 and approximately $14.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fortuna Coin Profile

FOTA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

