Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $190.24

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $190.24 and last traded at $189.54, with a volume of 1511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.53.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Fox Factory by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

