Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $190.24

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $190.24 and last traded at $189.54, with a volume of 1511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.53.
In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Fox Factory by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
